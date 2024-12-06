Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

First Friday @ First Methodist present “Harps of Grace,” at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch and enjoy the concert.

Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk, in downtown Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Local small businesses decorate their windows in holiday displays to compete for prizes (vote on your favorite decorative window to win).

Middletown First Fridays, in downtown Middletown. 5-8 p.m.

City of Mason Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6:30 p.m. There will be holiday music, activities, free photos with Santa, ice-less skating, a gingerbread obstacle course and more.

Fitton Family Friday - Calypso Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. today, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Meet Santa at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. 5-7:30 p.m. today, noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Make a holiday craft. Free

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. today, 1-8 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and more. waynesvilleshops.com

Rise Up Performing Arts presents “42nd Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre presents “Winter Wonderettes,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. ghctplay.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND DEC. 13-15

Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “The Nutcracker,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

Saturday with Santa, at Center Pointe Christian Church, 5962 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp. 8-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased online. liberty-township.com

Oxford Holiday Festival, at Oxford Community Arts Center and Uptown Pavilion at Oxford Memorial Park, Oxford. Events at art center will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and include crafts, visit with Santa Claus and more. Uptown Park festival will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. EnjoyOxford.org

Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.

Winter Tree ID Nature Program, at Creekside Park, 5225 Banker Drive, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Use clues such as bark, branching, and buds to learn how to identify common trees during winter. Dress for the weather. Free

A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.

Hamilton Santacon 1K Fun Run, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon.

Santa Stroll, in downtown Mason. Noon to 3 p.m. imaginemason.org

Franklin in Lights, on Main Street, Franklin. 4-7 p.m. Enjoy photos with Santa, eats from local food trucks, and special performances from choir and band students. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Brass Band Christmas Concert, at Crestview Presbyterian Church, 9463 Cincinnati-Columbus Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Featured soloist this year is cornet virtuoso Ashely Hall-Tighe.

SUNDAY

Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.

Annual Cookies with Santa, at 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Have cookies and hot cocoa with Jolly Old St. Nick himself at the Butler County Warbirds Museum at the Middletown Regional Airport.

Community Christmas Carol Sing, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. “Sings” will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Song sheets provided. Free. 513-423-4629.

South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes, at St. Paul UCC, 114 S. Broad St., Middletown. 3-8 p.m.

Middletown Civic Chorus will perform Handel’s “Messiah,” at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 3 p.m. Free. A free-will offering will be taken.

Mason Symphony Orchestra Christmas in Mason Festival Concert, at Manor House, Mason. 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Topic is Sustainability Today: “The News about Nutrients - Ways to understand what is really in our food.”

WEDNESDAY

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session, open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

DEC. 13

A Family Night with the Grinch, at Fitton YMCA, Hamilton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. For ages 3-12 years old. Register at gmvymca.org.

TGIF13: Happy Horrordays Edition, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-10 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Live Nativity, at H.O.P.E.-full Pastures Therapeutic Farm, 1926 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. hopefullpastures.org

Winter in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6-8 p.m. In this self-guided exploration, fires will be roaring in the cabins and educators in historical dress will be on-site demonstrating traditional seasonal pastimes. Hot cider will be provided. yourmetroparks.net

DEC. 13-15

Franklin High School present “A Christmas Carol,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. franklincityschools.com

DEC. 14

Breakfast With Santa, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m.

Cookies with Santa, at Fairfield YMCA. 10 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Register at gmvymca.org.

Joy to the Wald, at Linden Elementary School, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Paws Pet Parade, at Marcum Park, 106 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 11 a.m. Dress your dog and cats in holiday best and enjoy a parade, followed by pet-friendly activities.

Community Christmas, at East Butler YMCA, Fairfield Twp. 2-5 p.m. A free event for the community. Register at gmvymca.org.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Home for the Holidays, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

A Motown & More Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

DEC. 15

Pioneer Christmas, at Cabin in the Clearing at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1-4 p.m. A holiday-themed open house inside the restored 1833 log cabin, where guests can take pictures with Santa, taste pioneer food and learn about life on the American frontier.

The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band will present “The Night Before Christmas,” Holiday Concert, at Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 2:30 p.m. Free

Candy Cane Festival, at Tri-County Baptist Church, 8195 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 3 p.m.

Blue Christmas, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-11 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Hope House women and children’s shelter. thewindamere.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.