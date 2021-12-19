Things to do in SW Ohio this week

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

This swing revival band hit it big in the 1990s with tunes such as “Go Daddy-O,” “You & Me & The Bottle Make Three Tonight,” and the theme song for “3rd Rock From the Sun.” Their last release was 2017′s “Louie Louie Louie.” See them at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$39.50. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Ornament Blow Event

Ever wanted to make your own holiday ornament? These professional glassblowers will help you make one out of hot molten glass. Check it out at Neusole Glassworks, 11925 Kemper Springs Drive, Cincinnati, on Dec. 22-23. Register for a spot from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The process is 30 minutes. Cost is $45. For more information, call 513-751-3292 or visit www.neusoleglassworks.com.

Richard Lynch Band

This Ohio Country Music Hall of Famer and Waynesville farmer plays country music in the tradition of Merle Haggard, George Strait, Waylon Jennings, and others. See him at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester, on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Richard Lynch Band Facebook page.

Maddie Poppe: Acoustic Christmas 2021

This singer/songwriter and winner of “American Idol” Season 16 released a COVID-inspired EP, “Christmas from Home,” last year. Now, she is embarking on a sold-out, acoustic, holiday-themed tour. See her at the Ludlow Garage, 342 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, on Dec. 23 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information, call 513-616-2640 or visit www.liveattheludlowgarage.com.

Straight No Chaser

This a cappella group famously hit it big when a YouTube video of one of their performances went viral nearly ten years after the fact. Since then, they have released eight holiday-themed albums, the latest being 2020′s “Social Christmasing,” and they stop in Cincinnati every Christmas. See them at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$79.50. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

The Nativity Experience

This 74th annual Christmas Eve tradition held by Comboni Missionaries, an international Catholic organization, includes an animated nativity display (in English and Spanish), nativity displays from around the world, and a Christmas boutique, market, and mission museum. See it at Comboni Missionaries, 1318 Nagel Road, Cincinnati, on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. For more information, call 513-474-4997 or email communications@combonimissonaries.org.

Christmas Masses

COVID-19 has been hard on people of faith, with either limited or non-existent in-person worship. This year, one of West Chester’s largest churches is holding four masses (3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight) on Christmas Eve and two (10 a.m. and noon) on Christmas Day. Greeters and decorators are still needed so feel free to volunteer. Saint Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church is located at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Township. For more information, call 513-777-4322 or visit www.saint-max.org.

Matt Waters

Celebrate the day after Christmas down at the Banks with Matt Waters, a Cincinnati-born and nationally touring funk singer/songwriter. See him at the Fishbowl at the Banks, 141 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.mattwatersmusic.com.