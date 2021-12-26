Things to do in SW Ohio this week

Harlem Globetrotters

These legendary basketball acrobats have embarked on their “Spread Game” tour. This modernized tour includes the usual half court shots and crazy dunks, but also elements of streetball and more interactive family entertainment. See Big Easy Lofton and the rest at the

Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $31-$133. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

Rumpke Mountain Boys

This isn’t the first time this popular, Cincinnati-based bluegrass band has sacrificed their New Year’s for your entertainment. Come show your appreciation at Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, on Dec. 30-31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28-$32. For more information, call 513-321-2572 or visit www.riverfrontlivecincy.com

Sal Vulcano & Chris Distefano

Sal Vulcano is a notable member of the famous “Impractical Jokers” quartet. Chris Distefano is an up-and-coming stand-up comic and podcaster who has shot two Comedy Central specials. See their dual comedy show at the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.75-$75. For more information, call 513-232-6220 or visit www.tafttheatre.org.

Clutch

This hard-working hard rock band is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Their last release was 2018′s “Book of Bad Decisions.” Stoner and Native Howl will open. See them at the Icon Music Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$49. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com.

New Year’s Eve at Music Hall: Shaken, Not Stirred

James Bond fans will want to come see the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and two guest vocalists perform the iconic hits of the spy franchise, including “Goldfinger,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “The World Is Not Enough,” and more. See it at the Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$115. For more information, call 513-744-3344 or visit www.cincinnatipops.org.

Ryan Hamilton’s NYE Show

This clean stand-up comedian focuses on self-deprecating humor, particularly his famous large smile. He’s done the late-night talk show circuit and was a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing.” See him at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Township, on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.

New Year’s Eve with the Menus

This wedding-style party includes an open bar, appetizers, a buffet dinner, a late-night snack bar, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and live music from The Menus, a rock band that’s been entertaining Cincinnati audiences for over 30 years. Check it out at Receptions Event Center, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield, on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets are $175 per couple. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/receptionsinc.

Motion City Soundtrack

This rock band hit it big in the mid-2000s with their albums “Commit This To Memory” and “Even If It Kills Me.” Indeed, they are commemorating the 17th anniversary of “Commit This To Memory” on this tour. See them at Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, on Jan. 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36.50. For more information, call 513-872-8801 or visit www.bogarts.com.