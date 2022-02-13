Things to do in Southwest Ohio: Concerts, theater on tap this week

This progressive metal band released their biggest hit, “Pull Me Under,” in 1992. They went on to sell 12 million albums and earn three Grammy nominations. They released their 15th album, “A View From the Top of the World,” in 2021. See them at the Andrew J. Brady Icon Center, 25 Race St., Cincinnati, on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.50-$39.50. For more information, call 513-232-5882 or visit www.iconmusiccenter.com

MercyMe

This popular Christian band is touring in support of their 16th studio album, “Inhale (Exhale),” released last year. This is the rescheduled show from last November. See them at the Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23.75-$75. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

Badfish: Tribute to Sublime 20th Anniversary Tour

The ska punk band, Sublime, seemed to be on the brink of enduring superstardom when their lead singer, Bradley Nowell, passed away at 28 years old. Badfish, perhaps the world’s premier Sublime tribute band, is celebrating 20 years of helping keep their music alive. See them at Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$19. For more information, call 513-872-8801 or visit www.bogarts.com.

“Cinderella”

The Cincinnati Ballet will bring this fairy tale to life with audience participation and having two male dancers play the nasty stepsisters. See it at the Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, on Feb. 17-27. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $29-$130. For more information, call 513-744-3344 or visit www.cincinnatipops.org.

“Phantom”

Not to be confused with the Andrew Lloyd Webber sensation, the co-creators of this musical adaptation of the classic Gaston Leroux novel initially backed out when the Webber show became an international sensation. That was, until they remembered their approach was fundamentally different. Although it has never been produced on Broadway, it has been performed over 1,000 times. See it locally at Lacomedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, on Feb. 17-April 3. Tickets are $37-$78. For more information, including suggested arrival times, call 800-677-9505 or visit www.lacomedia.com.

Aaron Lewis

Lewis was the founder and lead singer for the popular hard rock band, Staind, until their dissolution in 2010. Since then, he has been performing solo as a country artist. He just released his fourth solo album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” and is touring in support. See him at the Belterra Casino Resort, 777 Belterra Drive, Florence, Indiana, on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. For more information, call 812-427-777 or visit www.belterracasino.com

Ghost, Volbeat

Two of the most popular hard rock bands in the world are teaming up for a double bill. Ghost will release their fifth album, “Impera,” in March. Volbeat, known for their radio hits, “Heaven Nor Hell,” and “Dead But Rising,” released their seventh album, “Servant of the Mind,” last year. See them at the Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50. For more information, call 513-421-4111 or visit www.usbankarena.com.

The Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins Tribute

The real deal still exists but they don’t come out to play very often. Come check out this tribute to two of the most iconic alt-rock bands of the 1990s at Madison Live, 734 Madison Ave., Covington, Kentucky, on Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, call 859-491-2444 or visit www.madisontheateronline.com.

Let’s Go Hiking: Scavenger Hunt

A fun way to get your exercise and explore your local metroparks is to make a scavenger hunt out of it. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Pre-registration is requested. Check it out at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield, on Feb. 19 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. There is no admission cost. For more information, visit www.fairfield-city.org.

James Murray

James Murray, or “Murr,” is one-fourth of the practical-joking TV quartet, “Impractical Jokers.” He’s performing locally for one night only at the Funny Bone at Liberty Center, 7518 Bales St., A-120, Liberty Twp., on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50-$155. For more information, call 513-779-5233 or visit www.liberty.funnybone.com.