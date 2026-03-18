There’s a scavenger hunt happening throughout Hamilton until end of March

The Neighborhood Easter Bunny Scavenger Hunt will end March 31 and is happening in Hamilton, Oakley and Montgomery.

Tabitha McConnell, store manager of the Aglamesis Bros location in Hamilton said the family-friendly scavenger hunt allows participants to explore local neighborhoods while supporting small businesses.

“It is a family-friendly event. Participants will visit local businesses, find the hidden bunny and collect stamps along the way. A lot of the businesses are offering perks and discounts when you visit the store,” she said.

Participants can pick up a scavenger hunt card at any participating business location within the three neighborhoods. Once players find the hidden bunny at each stop, they will receive a validation stamp and can enjoy the exclusive offer listed on the card. In Hamilton, there are 22 participating locations.

“Hamilton, by far, has the most participating businesses,” McConnell said. “Participants will take a picture of the bunny when they find it, and they will show it to one of the employees on duty. Participants will get their hunt cards stamped and move on to the next business.

“It is during normal business hours, and the businesses are located throughout Hamilton.”

Participants have until March 31 to collect stamps. Completed hunt cards must include stamps from every participating location within the Hamilton neighborhood (or each respective neighborhood) to qualify for the grand prize drawing.

Participants can drop off completed cards at any participating business for a chance to win a Neighborhood Easter Basket filled with prizes from local shops. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on April 2.

“Anyone can participate. It’s a great way to get the kids out, and perfect for girlfriend dates. It’s going to be fun,” McConnell said.

Participating businesses include a mix of local shops, restaurants and attractions across the three neighborhoods. A list of all the participating businesses from each neighborhood can be found here. Participants can scan the QR code on the hunt card to find a map of participating locations.

The Hamilton Hunt features a wide variety of downtown businesses including Alexander’s Market & Deli, The Local Boutique, Unsung Records, Lock & Key Boutique, Arius & Phos and Third Eye Brewing, along with many additional local shops and restaurants.

As part of the Hamilton experience, LocalMotive will provide free rides between participating businesses to help visitors easily navigate the downtown hunt. Participants can scan the QR code on the hunt card to call for a ride and plan their next stop. Hours of operation can be found at localmotivehamilton.com/ride. Call 513-805-0703 for a ride or download the app.

In Oakley, stops include businesses like Threads Boutique, Deeper Roots Coffee, Dewey’s Pizza and MadTree Brewing.

Montgomery participants will explore destinations such as Toast & Berry, Blossim Donuts, Nova Candle Co., Montgomery Cyclery and The Spicy Olive, among others.

Many of the participating locations will offer a special reward or discount for those who find the hidden bunny, ranging from free treats to exclusive shopping offers.

Aglamesis Bros locations in each neighborhood are offering a free scoop of ice cream with a same-day purchase for participants who complete the stop on their card. For more information about each location and hours of operation, visit aglamesis.com.