‘The Takeover’ summer concert series returns to West Chester Twp.

West Chester’s Thursday night summer concert series “The Takeover on The Square” presented by First Financial Bank will return on May 26 with Naked Karate Girls. The weekly concert series will run through Thur., Aug. 18.
“We want people to make themselves at home. That’s the idea, so we provide this backdrop and invite people to come have a good time,” said Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Twp.
Thirteen free, outdoor concerts will be held on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The series will start on May 26 and continue each week in June, July and August.
“We are kicking it off with Naked Karate Girls, which is always a crowd favorite. They have a lot of energy, and we always get a ton of people out, so we’re super excited to kick off the series with them this year,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Township.
Several other crowd favorites including 3 Piece Revival and DV8 will return in 2022. Newcomers this year will include bands such as Earth to Mars on July 21, which is a Bruno Mars cover band from Los Angeles.
“We try to bring back crowd favorites, the ones that everyone comes out for, and everyone requests every year. Then, we also consider what people want to hear,” Dexter said.
“It’s a good environment for all ages. Families can enjoy it and set up a picnic. A lot of times, they’ll get a kickball game going on the grass, or young adults will come after work, grab a beer, and hang out with their friends, and sometimes, people that are retired come and set up a chair, and listen to the music. It’s really a good opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the park,” she said.
Some attendees come every week, they sit in the same spot, and they’ve been coming for years, but also each week, new and different people come out. More and more people continue to make The Takeover part of their summer experience. On average about 1,000 people attend, and some of the most popular bands attract more than 2,000. At DV8′s concert last year, there were about 2,500 attendees. Weather can also impact attendance.
“We try to find local bands, local to West Chester or Butler County, right in the area, but we just try to bring back what everyone loves to hear, and also bring in new music and new varieties,” Dexter said.
Wilson added that the season is bookended by two of the most popular bands featured on the concert series.
“The series starts with Naked Karate Girls on Thurs., May 26, and it ends on Thurs., Aug. 18 with DV8. So, those are always two, huge favorites at the beginning and the end of the series. Then, every week in between is dotted with some of the favorites and some of these new bands that get referred to us,” said Wilson.
“The Takeover” will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks and beverages from local craft breweries, DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company as well as from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing. Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC.
HOW TO GO
What: “The Takeover” presented by First Financial Bank
Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays starting May 26
Cost: Free
More info: www.WestChesterOH.org, also follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details and updates. Hashtag #TakeoverWC. Rain cancels the event. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Proceeds from beverage sales benefit local nonprofits. Proceeds today will support Community Caring Collaborative (C3).
The Takeover 2022 Line-Up
May 26 Naked Karate Girls
June 2 Classic Rock Experience
June 9 Top This Band
June 16 The Remains
June 23 Dat Band
June 30 3 Piece Revival
July 7 90 Proof Twang
July 14 Pandora Effect
July 21 Earth to Mars
July 28 Cassette Junkies
Aug. 4 Michelle Robinson Band
Aug. 11 The Sly Band
Aug. 18 DV8
