‘The Takeover’ summer concert series returns to West Chester Twp.

“We try to bring back crowd favorites, the ones that everyone comes out for, and everyone requests every year. Then, we also consider what people want to hear,” Dexter said.

“It’s a good environment for all ages. Families can enjoy it and set up a picnic. A lot of times, they’ll get a kickball game going on the grass, or young adults will come after work, grab a beer, and hang out with their friends, and sometimes, people that are retired come and set up a chair, and listen to the music. It’s really a good opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the park,” she said.

Some attendees come every week, they sit in the same spot, and they’ve been coming for years, but also each week, new and different people come out. More and more people continue to make The Takeover part of their summer experience. On average about 1,000 people attend, and some of the most popular bands attract more than 2,000. At DV8′s concert last year, there were about 2,500 attendees. Weather can also impact attendance.

“We try to find local bands, local to West Chester or Butler County, right in the area, but we just try to bring back what everyone loves to hear, and also bring in new music and new varieties,” Dexter said.

Wilson added that the season is bookended by two of the most popular bands featured on the concert series.

“The series starts with Naked Karate Girls on Thurs., May 26, and it ends on Thurs., Aug. 18 with DV8. So, those are always two, huge favorites at the beginning and the end of the series. Then, every week in between is dotted with some of the favorites and some of these new bands that get referred to us,” said Wilson.

“The Takeover” will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks and beverages from local craft breweries, DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company as well as from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing. Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Takeover” presented by First Financial Bank

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays starting May 26

Cost: Free

More info: www.WestChesterOH.org, also follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details and updates. Hashtag #TakeoverWC. Rain cancels the event. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Proceeds from beverage sales benefit local nonprofits. Proceeds today will support Community Caring Collaborative (C3).

The Takeover 2022 Line-Up

May 26 Naked Karate Girls

June 2 Classic Rock Experience

June 9 Top This Band

June 16 The Remains

June 23 Dat Band

June 30 3 Piece Revival

July 7 90 Proof Twang

July 14 Pandora Effect

July 21 Earth to Mars

July 28 Cassette Junkies

Aug. 4 Michelle Robinson Band

Aug. 11 The Sly Band

Aug. 18 DV8