The Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing event in Middletown is back

The Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing 2025 is set for noon to 4 p.m. March 8. Guests can check in at any time during those hours at Triple Moon Coffee Company. Tickets are $20 for the Cookie Walk and will include various Girl Scout Cookie stops as well as a box to take home when attendees complete and redeem a passport.

“This has become a tradition in downtown Middletown, and it’s a great way for people to support the Girl Scouts and spend some time downtown. We have a very walkable community,” Payne said.

Specialty wine pairings are available for purchase separately at each cookie stop and are paid directly to the business when ordered.

For those 21 and older each “Cookie Stop” will have a specialty selected wine pairing available for purchase for $3 (which is not included in the ticket price and is sold separately at each location.) DORA will be in effect, allowing participants to sip and stroll between stops.

As an added bonus, there will be a “Cookie Monster Scavenger Hunt.” Participants will find hidden cookies in Downtown businesses, and they can redeem their passports for a free box of Girl Scout Cookies to take home.

HOW TO GO

What: Girl Scout Cookie Walk & Wine Pairing 2025 presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. March 8.

Where: Check in Triple Moon Coffee Company at 1100 Central Ave., in downtown Middletown

Cost: $20

More info: downtownmiddletown.org