VOICES: The bridges we need are neither Democrat nor Republican

Where are we now?

We are divided.

A significant part of the population has become disenchanted with the “one Constitution, one government and one system of law” framework. They have not so quietly voiced a desire to break away. But the United States is not a country that can just cleave into parts.

Citizens of every political persuasion are intermixed in families divided, they work and live in communities divided, they have co-workers and neighbors that lean in opposing directions.

If all the threads within a cloth that go up and down leave those that go from side to side, the cloth dissolves into threads, no shape or structure; no common function or purpose; no raison d’être.

In time, this season of partisan rage will abate, the intoxication from lies believed will subside, the faithful that pinned their hopes on false prophecies will cast out their false prophets and return to a better place.

As a country, we have been here before. There was Shay’s Rebellion of 1786-87, the Wilmington Insurrection of 1898 and the Battle of Blair Mountain in 1921.

But never has there been an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

Jan. 6 will forever live in American history. Although periodic convulsions of bloody discord are not new, that does not make it any less painful or shocking.

Our best path forward is to get back to our work. Work is far more than a paycheck. It is the glue that binds us into common purpose. As we embark into new technological frontiers, the fruits of our labor will benefit all citizens regardless of political belief. No matter the political climate, the farmer feeds his cattle and tills the land for the coming season. If you teach, we have children that need to be taught. If you build roads, we have roads to build.

The bridges we construct are neither Democrat nor Republican. Our work is the bridge toward a more perfect union.

Let’s all just get back to work.

Martin Hunter is an engaged citizen, real estate consultant, artist, writer and Washington Twp. resident.