Temperatures dip into single digits, below zero Wednesday morning: How cold was your community?

De Graff in Logan County was among the coldest in the region, with -12 degrees reported at 7:40 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Wednesday is set to mark the Miami Valley’s 12th consecutive day since thermometers hit 30 degrees. The cold also snapped a record-long 713 and 714 straight days since the Cincinnati and Columbus airports, respectively, reported single-digit temperatures, according to the NWS.