Teenage girl killed in Hanover Twp. wreck identified

The accident occurred in the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road in Hanover Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office.

Lakota Local Schools confirmed Miller was a rising senior at Lakota West.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and all who knew and loved her,” said Lakota Local Schools spokesperson Betsy Fuller.

Miller’s passenger, a 17-year-old female who is also a Lakota West student, was injured in the wreck and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Her injuries are not known at this time.

The district did not share further details about the accident or their students asking “for privacy and understanding” for the families," Fuller said.

The district has mobilized its crisis response team, which includes administrators, counselors and mental health professionals, to provide support and resources to those affected by this loss.

“We encourage any Lakota West student or staff member in need of assistance to reach out to our support services through the school’s office,” Fuller said. “Our focus is on providing a supportive and compassionate environment for our students and staff as we grieve this terrible loss together.”

An initial investigation shows the vehicle the two girls were traveling in struck a tree. According to a sheriff’s report, a 2014 Acura was traveling west when the driver lost control.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor, according to a sheriff’s report. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.

“These are tough ones,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this heartbreaking time.”