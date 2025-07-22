Teenage girl killed in early morning wreck in Hanover Twp.

An initial investigation shows the vehicle the two girls were traveling in struck at tree. According to a sheriff’s report, a 2014 Acura was traveling west when the driver lost control.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor, according to a sheriff’s report. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.

“These are tough ones,” said Sheriff Richard K. Jones. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this heartbreaking time.”