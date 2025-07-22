Teenage girl killed in early morning wreck in Hanover Twp.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in an accident early Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Ross Hanover Road in Hanover Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
A 17-year-old female passenger was injured in the wreck and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Her injuries are not known at this time.
An initial investigation shows the vehicle the two girls were traveling in struck at tree. According to a sheriff’s report, a 2014 Acura was traveling west when the driver lost control.
Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor, according to a sheriff’s report. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.
“These are tough ones,” said Sheriff Richard K. Jones. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this heartbreaking time.”
