TED talk event to go virtual with drive-in setting in Hamilton

The speakers on Thursday are:

Dora Anim: Chief Operating Officer for the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, a grant organization that has supported such charities as the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, and Summertime Kids.

Somi Javaid: Founder of HERmd, an organization devoted to female sexual health, focused especially on providing women with as many treatment options as men.

The Sole Bros: This nonprofit has collected and distributed over 6,000 pairs of quality sneakers to needy people in Cincinnati, Texas, Jamaica, and Ghana.

Renee Seward: Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of Community Design at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning. Her research focuses on developing digital and physical tools to address literacy problems in America.

Sanjay Shewakramani: President and CEO of Revive Strength & Wellness, which designs personalized workout routines based on each individual’s biochemistry and health.

Kent Wellington: Founder and Board Chair of the Karen Wellington Foundation for LIVING with Breast Cancer. The emphasis on “living” meaning they provide women fighting breast cancer with special vacations, spa days, dinners out, concerts, etc.

Lar stressed that the event will be unpredictable and engaging.

“The bios aren’t necessarily an indication of what they’re going to talk about,” she said. “Ideally, if I ask people what their favorite part is, I’ll get a different answer each time. You’re not coming for one person. It’s a brain spa that’s also emotionally positive, to get people talking about something other than what they’re seeing on the news. It’s about connection, especially in today’s environment where people can’t experience a lot and are isolated and lonely.”

How to Go

What: 2020 TEDxCincinnati Drive-In Mainstage

Where: Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton

When: Thursday, 8:15-10:15 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.)

Cost: $75

More Info: www.tedxcincinnati.com