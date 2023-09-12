Team Fastrax’s two-way Sequential Team wins third national title

MIDDLETOWN — Sometimes you don’t have to practice to be perfect.

Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, brought home 10 medals, including a three-time national title, during the U.S. Parachute Association National Skydiving Championships last week in Raeford, N.C.

Team Fastrax members were unable to practice on-site on Sept. 2 because they were performing before the Appalachian State football game against Gardner-Webb in Boone, N.C., said Team Fastrax member and Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey.

Condrey and her skydiving partner, Yulyia Pangburn, won the two-way Sequential Team gold medal for the third consecutive year after winning the silver medal three years ago.

Each competition includes eight jumps and the teams are judged by how many points they can score in 60 seconds. John Hart, co-owner of Team Fastrax, served as the team’s videographer. When the skydivers landed, Hart filed the video of the jump and it was scored by a panel of certified judges, Condrey said.

The team’s success depends on the videographer, according to Condrey, who has been skydiving for 10 years.

Condrey and Pangburn scored 169 points and the second-place team scored 95.

When asked why she and Pangburn have been such a successful team, Condrey said: “Positive mental attitude and determination.”

Hart added the team isn’t afraid to try different things in the air.

“You don’t get that good without commitment,” he said.

Other Team Fastax members also won medals at the nationals.

Curt Bartholomew captured five gold medals in Canopy Piloting that features skydivers traveling up to 90 mph, Hart said.

The four-way team won a bronze medal. Team members were Brian Pangburn, Kira Tsindiakina, Yulyia Pangburn and Hart. Mike Derge was videographer.

Jeannie Bartholomew won a silver medal in Free Style Canopy Piloting and Alex Hart won a silver medal in Canopy Piloting and a bronze medal in the overall category.

The success at the nationals means seven members of Team Fastrax, based at Middletown Regional Airport, have qualified for the U.S. Parachute Team and makes them eligible for the World Championships in 2024. Hart said it’s “unheard of” to have that many from one team qualify for the national team.