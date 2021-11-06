Talawanda senior, two area freshmen earn All-Ohio honors at state cross country

Talawanda senior Kiefer Bell capped his career in style Saturday with a third-place finish in the Division I boys state cross country championships at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park near Columbus.
Bell traversed the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 15.5 seconds. Little Miami’s William Zegarski won the race in 14:39.9. Mason won the team title with 106 points.
Bell, who earned All-Ohio honors with a top-30 finish, was the runner of the year this season in the Southwest Ohio Conference. He won the SWOC championship, a district title and finished as regional runner-up behind Zegarski last week in Troy.
A pair of area freshmen -- Lakota West’s Evelyn Prodoehl and Badin’s Abby Mathews -- also earned All-Ohio honors on Saturday.
Prodoehl traversed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 18 minutes, 16.5 seconds. The Greater Miami Conference Athlete of the Year in girls cross country after winning the conference meet, Prodoehl also won a district championship and placed third in last week’s regional meet.
Mathews placed 19th in the Division II girls race in 18:57.1. Mathews won a district championship this season and placed sixth last week at regionals.
Talawanda senior Hannah Lippincott was 64th in 19:17.2 and Lakota East junior Jocelyn Willis finished 81st in 19:36.0 in the D-I girls race
Senior Dominic Seigel of Badin wrapped up his career with a 38th-place finish (16:36.0) in the D-II boys race.
Volleyball
Badin falls in regional finals
The Rams dropped a 3-0 decision (25-19, 26-24, 25-14) to former Greater Catholic League Co-ed rival Roger Bacon in the D-III regional final at Vandalia Butler’s Student Activities Center.
Badin (17-10) advanced to the regional final with a five-set win over previously unbeaten Fenwick on Thursday night.
Roger Bacon (20-6) advances to the state semifinals next week at Wright State’s Nutter Center.