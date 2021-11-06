Talawanda senior, two area freshmen earn All-Ohio honors at state cross country

Prodoehl traversed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 18 minutes, 16.5 seconds. The Greater Miami Conference Athlete of the Year in girls cross country after winning the conference meet, Prodoehl also won a district championship and placed third in last week’s regional meet.

Mathews placed 19th in the Division II girls race in 18:57.1. Mathews won a district championship this season and placed sixth last week at regionals.

Talawanda senior Hannah Lippincott was 64th in 19:17.2 and Lakota East junior Jocelyn Willis finished 81st in 19:36.0 in the D-I girls race

Senior Dominic Seigel of Badin wrapped up his career with a 38th-place finish (16:36.0) in the D-II boys race.

Volleyball

Badin falls in regional finals

The Rams dropped a 3-0 decision (25-19, 26-24, 25-14) to former Greater Catholic League Co-ed rival Roger Bacon in the D-III regional final at Vandalia Butler’s Student Activities Center.

Badin (17-10) advanced to the regional final with a five-set win over previously unbeaten Fenwick on Thursday night.

Roger Bacon (20-6) advances to the state semifinals next week at Wright State’s Nutter Center.