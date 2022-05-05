Talawanda Schools in need of operating funds, may put levy on November ballot

The last time the district asked for operating funds was 2004 when the 1 percent income tax was approved by the voters.

A bond issue is different from an operating levy. The district did get a bond issue passed in 2008 to be used in building a new Talawanda High School.

Another factor for voters to consider is the difference between “voted millage” and “effective rate.” Under Ohio law, the millage rate is reduced each year to bring in the same amount of money as the previous year, which means increased property valuation does not mean an income increase for school districts.

“It means school districts have to go to the taxpayers more often. People do not understand that,” Tafelski said. “I had no knowledge of it until I was hired as assistant treasurer at Talawanda. I just assume everybody is like me, pre-working for Talawanda, think the district gets more money as valuations go higher.”

She said it is amazing the district has gone 18 years without asking for more operating millage, given that fact under Ohio law.

“The administration, current and past, has done an extremely good job to stay off the ballot so long,” she said. “Present and past administration has done a great job with taxpayer dollars.”

The resolution approved April 21 notes the tax levy would appear on the ballot November 8.

“If approved by the electors of the School District, said tax levy shall first be placed upon the 2022 tax list and duplicate, for first collection in calendar year 2023 for a continuing period of time. The tax shall be levied upon the entire territory of the School District and the ballot measure shall be submitted to the entire territory of the School District. The School District has territory in both Butler County and Preble County, Ohio,” it reads, in part.