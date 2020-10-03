Symptoms of male breast cancer

Men should realize that enlargements or issues affecting both breasts (not on just one side) typically is not cancer. Enlargement or changes to both breasts in men can be caused by weight gain, medications or heavy alcohol consumption.

Types of male breast cancer

Various types of breast cancer can affect men, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Ductal carcinoma: Cancer that begins in the milk ducts. Nearly all male breast cancer is ductal carcinoma.

Lobular carcinoma: Cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands. This type is rare in men because they have few lobules in their breast tissue.

Especially rare types of breast cancer that can occur in men include Paget’s disease of the nipple and inflammatory breast cancer.

Diagnosis

BreastCancer.org says that a small study of breast cancer in men found that the average time between first symptoms and diagnosis was about 19 months. This can be startling because early diagnosis can be vital to survival. Through the realization that breast cancer can happen to men and more education and awareness, men can feel more comfortable about discussing changes to breast tissue with their doctors.

Male breast cancer is a very real occurrence, albeit a rare one. It is important that men take any abnormalities in their chests seriously.