SUV, Edgewood school bus collide; no injuries reported

An SUV collided with an Edgewood City School District bus around 8:09 a.m. today in the 4500 block of Ohio 744, emergency dispatchers told the Journal-News.
Following the incident, both vehicles ended up in the driveway of the Wayne Twp. Fire Department. The SUV’s front end was damaged, though dispatchers said they could not confirm circumstances of the crash.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene at 8:21 a.m., dispatchers said.
No injuries have been reported, and children on the bus could be seen sticking their heads out the windows.
