Suspected drunk driver struck vehicle, fled scene on foot in Ross Twp.

He allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Willis allegedly struck another vehicle 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hamilton Cleves Pike Road and U.S. Route 27, according to Ross Twp. police.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Willis reportedly called Butler County Dispatch to report his vehicle, a 2003 black Ford Expedition, stolen, according to police.

A search was conducted in the area of the crash, and it was discovered Willis had been picked up by another driver and transported to Good Samaritan Western Ridge Hospital in Green Twp. for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located Willis at the hospital and arrested him.

He is being held in Butler County Jail on a $35,000 bond, according to the jail site.

Additional charges may be added at Grand Jury, according to police.