Survey: A third of adults in region say mental health worsened during pandemic

Interact for Health’s survey showed the pandemic’s influence on people’s physical impact was not as bad with 75% of Greater Cincinnati adults saying their impact stayed about the same and 8% saying it got better. Only 16 percent said their physical health worsened, according to the survey.

As people in the region receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they can return to more typical work, school and leisure activities, “the direct physical impacts of the pandemic will hopefully be minimized in the coming months,” said Dr. O’dell Owens, president and CEO of Interact for Health.

“But I’m concerned about the number of adults who indicate their mental health has gotten worse in the last year,” said Owens, who retires from Interact at the end of this month. “We know that struggles with mental health can also affect substance abuse and suicide rates. Further, research has shown that mental health impacts last longer than physical health impacts. Our region will need to work together to address this ongoing health issue.”

Butler County is one of 22 counties in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati and released by Interact for Health.

More than 1 million Ohioans have been infected with the COVID-19 virus and more than 18,500 have died, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Nearly 36,900 of Ohio’s cases have been in Butler County, 531 in the past two weeks, according to the state health department. Nearly 500 have died in Butler County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

COPING WITH STRESS

Experts say it is important to preserve one’s mental health though it can be difficult as the pandemic causes stress. To manage stress and anxiety, some of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations include:

Take breaks from the news and social media

Take care of your body, including breathing exercises, stretching, and physical activity

Schedule time to unwind with activities like meditation or reading

Connect with your community or faith-based organizations

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention