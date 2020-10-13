Sunny, cool today; Cold front to bring rain Thursday

Today will be sunny and cool as high pressure builds in the area, with highs only reaching around 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, temperatures will dip down to around 45 degrees.
Tomorrow will again be clear and slightly warmer, with highs around 73 degree during the day and a low of around 57 degrees overnight. Winds will begin to pick up in the afternoon and overnight.
On Thursday, a cold front pushing through the area will bring us showers. The NWS predicts a chance of showers all day, though it said that much of Thursday’s weather will be dictated by when the front arrives.
If the front arrives earlier in the day the NWS predicts it will be chillier. However, if the front enters the area in the afternoon and evening, it could be quite warm, especially south of Interstate 71.
For now, the NWS forecast that Tuesday’s high temperature will be around 68 degrees, falling far down to around 39 degrees overnight