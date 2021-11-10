journal-news logo
X

Student vaccines: Some area schools taking hands-off approach

As vaccinations for children ages 5-11 have recently begun nationwide for interested school families, area school districts so far are not publicly urging school parents to have the injections done on their children. Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools says “we want to leave decisions about vaccines up to parents.” Pictured is a recent vaccination clinic held in Barboursville, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Caption
As vaccinations for children ages 5-11 have recently begun nationwide for interested school families, area school districts so far are not publicly urging school parents to have the injections done on their children. Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools says “we want to leave decisions about vaccines up to parents.” Pictured is a recent vaccination clinic held in Barboursville, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Sholten Singer

Credit: Sholten Singer

News
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

So far, most area school districts are not publicly urging parents to get their young children the coronavirus vaccination, but county health officials are planning to use some school buildings to offer the injections.

Area clinics and hospitals are seeing large numbers of parents bringing in their children for vaccination, local medical officials report.

A record number of vaccination requests are forcing the abandonment of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s previous walk-in process and those going to the medical center’s Liberty Twp. location now have to schedule an appointment for the shot, said officials.

And though schools are largely the most impacted by the federal approval earlier this month of the vaccine for children 5- to 11-years old, some districts may be reluctant to actively campaign for kids’ vaccinations given the blow back from some members of the public against earlier masking requirements, said local health officials.

Some school boards locally — and nationally — saw some school parents speaking out and demonstrating against student mask requirements earlier this school year.

ExploreLocal school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at meetings

“In my opinion,” said Butler County General Health District Spokeswoman Erin Smiley, “I think they (schools) are being cautious appropriately because of what they have gone through with the masks.”

Some of the anti-mask outcry has since dissipated since almost all districts have now shifted away from mandatory masking during the school day for older grades.

ExploreNew state quarantine guidelines see some area districts change student mask policies

In Ohio public schools, local systems have legal autonomy for such decisions often under the direction of their publicly elected, local school boards.

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools said, “we want to leave decisions about vaccines up to parents.”

No persuasion messaging campaign for vaccines is planned, Gentry-Fletcher said.

“If we do have a vaccine clinic (non-school day), or one of our partners offers a clinic, we will share the information with parents as a resource, but the decision on whether they use it is entirely up to them.”

Smiley said health officials, who have been in regular communications with area schools since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, are assisting some local districts that are offering some of their school buildings as temporary clinic sites — on weekends — offering injections for children and all those of older ages.

Talawanda Schools was recently one of the first in the area to advertise an injection site at its high school on Nov. 20.

In its social media posting, school officials expressly stated: “Children aged 5-18 must have parent to register/provide permission, children must be accompanied by a parent, vaccines are NOT mandated by TSD (Talawanda School District).”

Other area schools currently scheduled to offer their buildings for injection sites include Ross, Monroe and Fairfield high schools, she said.

The regional interest among some parents to get their children vaccinated is initially high, said medical center officials.

Nurses administered 538 vaccines to children in the newly approved 5-to-11 age group at a clinic on Nov. 6 and reported it was the highest one-day total since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children earlier this month.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is encouraging families to check its website often as they continue to add appointment slots.

Families are encouraged to check with their child’s pediatrician as most offices now have vaccines available. For information on vaccine appointments with Children’s click here.

(Journal-News’ news media partner WCPO-TV contributed to this story)

In Other News
1
Fairfield may seek fire levy request as early as 2022
2
Hamilton working full steam ahead on Amtrak stops
3
Fairfield Twp. veterans committee to honor one of its own at Veterans...
4
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael D. Clark
Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top