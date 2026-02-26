Liberty Twp. now has a streetscape master plan

“The way that I’m viewing this is that they’ve done a good plan. This is a starting point,’’ said Trustee Todd Minniear.

The 26-page overview provides a palette of colors, designs, and branding to be used by staff as well as developers to create a consistent branding throughout the township.

It will be used for signs, roundabouts, lighting, and traffic signals. Specific colors, materials, and other elements are included in the full plan booklet.

“As we get to the point in time where we start understanding costs and getting serious about what we eventually might build in terms of signage or what we do in terms of landscaping, we’ll all be looking at that again,” Minniear added.

Trustee Steve Schramm suggested the township identify an area – perhaps the Cox or Cincinnati-Dayton as a test site.

“Internally, we have identified signage as probably one of the places to start,’’ said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

Money has been put in the budget to begin some streetscape projects, once trustees decide when and where to start. That won’t happen until costs for various elements are priced and presented to trustees for their consideration.

The plan includes outlines and recommendations for urban, commuter, suburban, and rural road corridors throughout the township.

Examples of decorative protective fencing, concrete piers, crosswalk markings along with planters, hanging baskets and directional signs are included in the plan.

“It’s a guide. The implementation gets to be the fun part,’’ McKinney said.