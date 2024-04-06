Step Afrika! to return to Parrish Auditorium in Hamilton

Step Afrika! will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Parrish Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public. Parrish Auditorium is located on the campus of Miami University Hamilton at 1601 University Blvd.

Olds said stepping draws on many other artistic expressions.

“So, there’s a possibility to see the South African gumboot dance, which is also a percussive dance form from South Africa, which will have some similarities to stepping. Audiences will also see pieces of hip hop, or modern, or tap infused into our performances. It’s all about telling particular stories, or transporting you to a scene, or a space that we’re looking to bring you into,” Olds said.

He said because stepping began on college campuses, “education is extremely important to us. So, we have the opportunity to work with thousands and thousands of young people, pre-K through university, every single year ... and we are happy to be bringing this programming to Miami of Ohio.”

Step Afrika!’s mission is to preserve, expand and promote an appreciation for stepping through professional performances and to educate, motivate and inspire young people in and out of school through arts education programs that emphasize teamwork, commitment, and discipline. The company was established in 1994.

“Step Afrika! has been fortunate to be around for 30 years to have the opportunity to perform all across the globe,” said Olds.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor’s Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, Excellence in an Artistic Discipline, and was inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame.

The group sometimes performs seven times a week.

“We rehearse extensively to ensure that each and every time we’re on stage we’re providing the audience with not just an entertaining show, but also that each audience member would have the opportunity to walk away having learned something different,” Olds said.

He said the Miami of Ohio show is specifically designed for the college audience and for students.

Step Afrika! headlined President Barack Obama’s Black History Month Reception and performed at the first Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. The company is featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture with the world’s first interactive stepping exhibit.

Step Afrika! is being presented by the Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Public Programming at Miami.

“We’ve had Step Afrika! on campus before, and they are a wonderful draw. They are high-energy, fun and they promote community engagement,” Bennyce Hamilton, director, Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, at Miami University Regionals.

“This will be an amazing opportunity for people to step outside of their comfort zones and learn something new that is not traditionally in their wheelhouse, because it’s not about traditional dancing. Stepping is truly an art form, and anyone in the community can learn about the art of stepping,” said Hamilton.

Additionally, Miami University will be hosting a step show competition in the afternoon at 2 p.m. at Parrish Auditorium. The event is free and open to students, staff, faculty members and the community.

How to go

What: Step Afrika!

When: Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton

Cost: Free, open to all.

More info.: events.miamioh.edu/event/step_afrika_142