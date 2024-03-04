Steinkeller brings a Bavarian experience to Oxford

“You feel like you walked into a European restaurant when you enter,” Kuykendoll said. “Our entire draft list is brewed overseas and is the exact same beer you would drink in Germany.”

For those who do not like beer, Steinkeller also has a wine list, as well as a rotating seasonal cocktail menu. On the food side, Steinkeller also offers steak, fish, sandwiches, burgers and salads.

Steinkeller is located in a basement, hence the name. (“Stein” means “stone” and “keller” means “basement.”) For this reason, bringing in new customers can be difficult, as the restaurant can be hard to find. Kuykendoll noted that this has become one of their biggest challenges of late. (There is, in fact, an entire page on the Steinkeller website devoted to helping customers get to Steinkeller.) However, Kuykendoll added, once people do find Steinkeller, they become regulars.

“Short term, we’re very focused on making Steinkeller better every year,” Kuykendoll said. “Details matter and we are continuously improving the atmosphere, music and variety of menu items.”

One new idea Kuykendoll will introduce is a trivia night on Thursdays, combined with the existing $10 liter night. It is one of many ways Steinkeller aims to be a staple of the community.

“We want to be involved in the community more and help with events that bring people together,” Kuykendoll said. “Helping support the town with events such as Oxtoberfest is an example but also finding ways to stay closely connected with Miami University’s student body is important to us.”

Steinkeller is located at 15 E. High St., in the cellar, in Oxford. From Wednesday through Friday it is open from 4-10 p.m. On Saturdays, it is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., with a brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.