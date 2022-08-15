State Street railroad crossing in Trenton closes for one week; motorists must detour

Leichman, who has worked for the city for 22 years, said holes as large of a soccer ball develop over time near the tracks and that creates “significant” dangers to motorcyclists and “a very bumpy ride” for those in vehicles.

The asphalt was removed Monday and, weather permitting, the road should reopen Aug. 22, he said.

Several residents commented on the city’s Facebook page that they were upset the repairs started the same week as students returned to school.

Leichman said the timing of the repairs was determined by CSX.