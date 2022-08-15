State Street railroad crossing in Trenton closes for one week; motorists must detour

A major Butler County road is closed this week due to work on the CSX railroad crossing.
Motorists must detour around State Street, according to Rob Leichman, Trenton’s service director.
“It messes up our town pretty good,” he said of the asphalt repairs near the railroad.
Those traveling west on State Street (Ohio 73) should turn left on Baltimore Avenue; left on South First Street (Woodsdale Road); right on Kennel Road; right on Wayne-Madison Road and back onto State Street (Ohio 73), according to Leichman.
He said eastbound travelers should turn right on Wayne-Madison; left on Kennel; left on South First Street (Woodsdale Road); right on Baltimore and back to State Street (Ohio 73).
Leichman, who has worked for the city for 22 years, said holes as large of a soccer ball develop over time near the tracks and that creates “significant” dangers to motorcyclists and “a very bumpy ride” for those in vehicles.
The asphalt was removed Monday and, weather permitting, the road should reopen Aug. 22, he said.
Several residents commented on the city’s Facebook page that they were upset the repairs started the same week as students returned to school.
Leichman said the timing of the repairs was determined by CSX.
