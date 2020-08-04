Ohio ranks counties by highest occurrence of coronavirus: See the list

Mercer County has the highest occurrence of coronavirus per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, according to data released by the state Tuesday.
The county has 230.4 cases per 100,000 people based off data from July 21 to Aug. 3.
We've tried to give schools as much information as possible to help them make decisions on how to move forward. Here, we've ranked Ohio's counties by highest occurrence - this shows what the spread has been like in our counties over the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/YC5pJmoWsp— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine shared the list to help give Ohio school districts as much information as possible as schools prepare to return to class.
Other counties in the Miami Valley were ranked at the following:
- Champaign County: 6th with 131.2 cases per 100,000
- Montgomery County: 10th with 111.7 cases per 100,000
- Auglaize County: 16th with 98.3 cases per 100,000
- Miami County: 18th with 95.4 cases per 100,000
- Preble County: 25th with 89.8 cases per 100,000
- Warren County: 26th with 86.1 cases per 100,000
- Darke County: 28th with 83.1 cases per 100,000
- Butler County: 29th with 82.5 cases per 100,000
- Clark County: 45th with 62.1 cases per 100,000
- Greene County: 55th with 48.2 cases per 100,000