Starbucks submits plans to build store in Hamilton

Coffee lovers in Hamilton may be getting another option for places to get a beverage: It was announced Thursday that Starbucks has submitted plans for building a store in the city.
Images shared on Facebook by Vice Mayor Michael Ryan show plans for it to be located at 105 N. Erie Blvd. That is near Rose Automotive.
There was no other information revealed about the plan or a timeline given.
If the plans are accepted and the project comes to fruition this coffee shop will be the third in a couple of blocks of that area: The Fringe Coffee Shop at 918 High St. is just around the corner, and Biggby Coffee is as well, on the opposite side of the road from The Fringe at 1055 High St.
Across the High Main Bridge is True West, a coffee shop at 313 Main St. that has become a staple for coffee drinkers in Hamilton. And just because these stores have coffee in their names, doesn’t make them the only locations to get a hot cup of joe: Several other restaurants along High, Main and Erie offer it.
