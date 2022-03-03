Starbucks submits plans to build store in Hamilton

If the plans are accepted and the project comes to fruition this coffee shop will be the third in a couple of blocks of that area: The Fringe Coffee Shop at 918 High St. is just around the corner, and Biggby Coffee is as well, on the opposite side of the road from The Fringe at 1055 High St.

Across the High Main Bridge is True West, a coffee shop at 313 Main St. that has become a staple for coffee drinkers in Hamilton. And just because these stores have coffee in their names, doesn’t make them the only locations to get a hot cup of joe: Several other restaurants along High, Main and Erie offer it.