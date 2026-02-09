Springfield City Schools students sent home early due to safety concerns

“Law enforcement and district officials are working closely together, and there is no indication of immediate danger at the school,” the district wrote in the email.

Families are asked to pick up their students at the main entrance of their child’s building and to bring a photo ID. They can contact the main office if transportation is needed.

Anyone unable to pick up their student by 10:30 a.m. should plan to pick them up beginning at Springfield High School starting at 11:30 a.m., according to the district.

Springfield residents and visitors are also asked to avoid downtown near the Springfield Police Division and court buildings due to “safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow,” according to the city.

Affected streets include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street, city officials said in a media release. Drivers should use alternate routes where possible.

Specific details on the safety concerns for downtown and the school district were not immediately available.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

DIG INTO OUR HAITIAN COVERAGE

Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will not enforce immigration laws

WATCH: Haitian restaurant in Springfield struggles as federal protections near expiration

• What’s coming?: After some initially warned of an anticipated 30-day ICE surge following the end of TPS, school and state officials stressed they have had no direct communication with the feds about potential enforcement actions, but they are preparing for the possibility.

• A community in fear: Reporter Cornelius Frolik traveled the streets of Springfield with a translator and spoke to more than a dozen Haitian people living and working in the Springfield area. Most of them expressed feelings of uncertainty and dread about the TPS cancellation.

• Lawsuits: Area Haitians on TPS are pinning their hopes on a couple of lawsuits that challenge the legality of the federal government’s decision to cancel the TPS designation for Haiti. Here are the details on those lawsuits, including one involving a Springfield man.

• Keket: Our reporters sat down with a local restaurant owner concerned that immigration enforcement fears could close her business. Her compelling personal story is captured in writing and video here.

• Residents prepare: More than 80 people took part in an educational event at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Springfield Thursday evening, learning about their rights and those of their neighbors regardless of immigration status.

• Law enforcement: Local law enforcement officials say they will work to “maintain the peace” amid any ICE surge, but they won’t enforce federal immigration law.

• City leaders: The Springfield City Commission unanimously passed a resolution asking federal immigration agents to follow local rules when conducting enforcement activities.

• Politicians react: Our statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer reached out to politicians who represent Dayton and Springfield at the state and national level about their views on ending TPS and an ICE surge. Read that story here.

• How we got here: We have been reporting on the growth of the Haitian population in Springfield and its effect on the community for years. This story from the archive explains why so many Haitians relocated to Springfield, Ohio.

• Community survey: In addition to reporters interviewing residents on the street, we created an online survey to gather community perspective. I’ll have a summary of responses in an upcoming story.

• Dayton action: Several Dayton restaurants and other businesses closed Friday and hundreds of people gathered in front of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s Dayton office as part of the nationwide protest of ICE operations.

• VIDEO: What to know about Haitian immigration in Springfield

• VIDEO: Haitian immigrant community grows in Springfield