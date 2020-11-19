Springboro schools to give substitutes pay raise

Explore Springboro schools going fully remote for 2 days after Thanksgiving

The raise will leave the district among those paying the second highest pay rate for substitute teachers in Warren County, according to the press release. Mason is one of two districts paying substitutes $125, according to Scott Marshall, the district communications coordinator.

Substitutes who have the same assignment for 21-60 consecutive days will still receive $100 per day. Long-term substitutes who have the same assignment for more than 60 consecutive days will still be paid $190 per day.

“We’re competing with a lot of other employers right now. We’re hoping a little bit more per hour might make someone’s decision that much easier in terms of joining our district, and working together to help educate such great students,” Hook said.

For more information, email kblack@springboro.org, call 937-748-3960, ext. 2040 or visit www.springboro.org/HumanResources.aspx.