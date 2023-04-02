Here are multiple concerts to check out in the region

Sorg Opera House is located at 63 S. Main St. in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit sorgoperahouse.org for more details.

Steven Curtis Chapman performs 7 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati

Christian music hitmaker Steven Curtis Chapman will bring fans brand new music with his “Still” tour, which will come to Cincinnati’s Memorial Hall on Sun., Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. Chapman will encourage listeners with music and stories from his latest album, “Still,” along with other favorites. Chapman has written songs that have shaped a generation. With 49 No. 1 singles, he is the most awarded artist in Christian music. He’s also been honored with 59 GMA Dove Awards and five GRAMMY Awards. Chapman is known for hits like “I Will Be Here,” “Cinderella,” “Dive,” “Be Still and Know,” “Don’t Lose Heart,” and many more. Tickets start at $19.75. For more info., and to purchase tickets, go to memorialhallotr.com. Find Steven Curtis Chapman online at www.stevencurtischapman.com.

Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp. hosts national country acts on multiple dates

All month long, there’s a fantastic line-up of live music at Lori’s Roadhouse. A few of the big name acts audiences can expect to see this spring include Lo Cash at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25 for ages 18 and older.

Craig Morgan performs April 15, and tickets start at $40, ages 18 and older. Parmalee takes the stage April 22 with tickets also $25 for ages 18 and older.

In May, mark your calendars for Shenandoah on May 5.

Other national artists who have played at Lori’s Roadhouse include icons like Jo Dee Messina and John Michael Montgomery to new, up-and-coming artists such as Jessie James Decker. With an array of live music offerings, delicious menu items and more, Lori’s Roadhouse continues to stand out in the community as one of the popular places to have dinner, enjoy beverages and see live entertainment.

Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts, and to purchase tickets, go to lrhlive.com.

Nashville Writer’s Round Featuring Chris Gelbuda is April 15 in Hamilton

Nashville Writer’s Round Featuring Chris Gelbuda is coming to The Fitton Center for Creative Arts April 15. As an award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Gelbuda will take the stage with some of Nashville’s best songwriters for an evening of music, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at how songs come together. He has written songs for Hamilton’s own David Shaw as well as other artists including Darius Rucker, Lady A, Billy Currington and Meghan Trainor, among others.

Tickets are $32 for Fitton Center members and $39 for non-members. The concert is sponsored in part by Matandy Steel. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873 ext. 110. Connect with Chris Gelbuda at chrisgelbuda.com.

The Trippin Billies – Dave Matthews Band Tribute is May 5 at the Fairfield Community Arts Center

On May 5, Fairfield Community Arts Center will present the Trippin Billies, who have performed the music of the Dave Matthews Band for nearly 20 years. The band puts their own spin on DMB songs such as “Crash Into Me,” “Crush,” “What Would You Say,” “Ants Marching,” “Grey Street” and many more.

DMB fans know “Tripping Billies” is a song by Dave Matthews Band from the “Crash” album.

Based out of Chicago, Trippin Billies has toured extensively and become a top DMB tribute act. Tickets are $36. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (513) 867-5348, or visit fairfieldoh.gov/tickets, or stop by the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. Find Trippin Billies online at trippinbillies.com.

RiversEdge will kick off the 2023 concert season May 25 with Eggy and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Presented by Brookside Animal Hospital, Eggy with special guest Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will open Hamilton’s summer concert series May 25 at RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park. Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by Eggy at 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but there are VIP section tickets available for $35. For more info on other upcoming concerts, go to riversedgelive.com.

RiversEdge celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021. From the beginning, the purpose of the RiversEdge Concert Series has been to “build the community with live music experiences.” Since its inception, RiversEdge has attracted concertgoers from 48 states, and three different countries. Connect with Eggy at eggymusic.com and find Daniel Donato at danieldonato.com.

