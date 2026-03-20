Spring in Butler County: Things to do include fishing, horseback riding and more

Catch-and-release fishing

Marsh Park Fishing Lake in Fairfield is a natural spring-fed lake with more than 4,000 feet of accessible shoreline. The lake is home to carp, catfish, crappie, bass, bluegill, northern pike, perch, trout and walleye. The Bait House carries fresh live bait and can accommodate basic tackle needs. The Bait House is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 29. Hours from March 30-Sept. 27 are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Marsh Park Fishing Lake is a catch-and-release lake for all fish. The dock is open for fishing through Nov. 29. Fishing from the shore is permitted year-round. Registered, hand-powered boats are permitted on the lake (kayaks, canoes, rowboats and paddleboards).

Additionally, Marsh Park offers trails and fitness stations. Vehicle access is from 7 a.m. to dusk. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Marsh Park Master Plan imagines Thomas O. Marsh Park as a destination where the community can enjoy nature, connect with one another, and take part in recreation and events. View the master plan online at fairfield-city.org/DocumentCenter/View/11083/Marsh-Park-Master-Plan-2025_0226?bidId=.

Horseback riding on guided trails

When it comes to a fun horseback riding experience, Nation Road in Oxford offers different guided trails to choose from, for every skill level of rider, from beginner and intermediate to accomplished riders. Trail riders must be 6 years old or older to ride the trails and there is a 230 lb. weight limit for all riders.

This year, there is a new trail, Nation Road’s longest trail, at eight miles long.

Guests can reserve a trail ride time by calling 513-255-5752. Visit nationroadhorserental.net for additional details. Trail rides are by appointment/reservation only. April 4 is the opening date for the 2026 regular riding season.

Pony rides are also available for younger riders, ages 3 to 6, as a parent or grandparent leads the horse/pony on the Pony Trail. $10/per child. Call to reserve a ride time.

Nation Road is located at 6484 Morning Sun Road.

Hiking trails — for all ages

MetroParks of Butler County offers countless hiking options for guests of all ages and skill levels, from those who want to take a short walk through the woods to experienced hikers who want a more challenging route, and everyone in between. MetroParks Trail Accessibility Guide is a helpful tool for guests, when it comes to planning a park visit or managing a specific route. The guide lists each park and provides helpful information about each of the trails.

Here are a few parks to check out:

Bicentennial Commons is an 11-acre park that overlooks the Great Miami River in Middletown. The park features the River Center, AK Pavilion, access to the Great Miami River Trail, a scenic overlook, and brick paver walkways. The parking area is paved. Seating, restrooms, and drinking water are available at River Center, which also offers a reservable meeting/reception space for up to 56 guests.

Located in Morgan Twp, Governor Bebb MetroPark has 262 acres of woods, meadows, fields and streams. The park’s natural beauty is the setting for a reconstructed Pioneer village, hiking trails, a playground, a covered picnic shelter and Dry Fork Creek access.

Forest Run MetroPark features 82 acres of scenic prairies, woods and wetlands. The park includes a playground and creek access (the creek is often dry). A raised observation deck allows visitors to view the prairie, while trails run through the woods and meadows.

For more information about all of MetroParks parks and amenities, go to yourmetroparks.net.

Skydiving

Start Skydiving (startskydiving.com) is an adventure-filled activity to try this spring. Participants can make the leap from 13,000 feet at the Middletown location. The free-fall experience will allow guests to take in a unique perspective from the skies.

Close to Middletown’s Smith Park, Start Skydiving routinely welcomes skydivers from across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The facility is easily accessible from any city within a 300-mile radius.

The Great Miami River runs along Start Skydiving’s world-class drop zone. Those new to skydiving may want to consider tandem Skydiving, which offers an introduction to the sport. Start Skydiving is also the home to Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team.

iFly Indoor Skydiving in Liberty Twp. (iflyworld.com/cincinnati) is another fun-for-all-ages destination. iFly offers countless activities and events that make flying a special experience. From birthday parties to STEM learning opportunities and field trips, there are plenty of flying opportunities available for kids and teens. All packages include one-on-one instruction and free equipment rentals.

iFly also hosts All Ability Nights and anyone with physical or cognitive challenges is invited to participate.

Family bike riding

With multiple biking trails, picnic shelters, hiking trails, playgrounds and a disc golf course, families can enjoy the spring sunshine at Harbin Park in Fairfield. Bikers and hikers alike will appreciate the variety of different paths that Harbin Park has to offer.

The fitness trails also provide opportunities to walk, jog or run.

To plan a visit, guests can view the biking and hiking maps at fairfield-city.org/451/harbin-park-maps.

Recent improvements at Harbin Park, include new shelters, a playground and splashpad, a paved trail and more.

Other local biking spots include Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester and The Great Miami River Trail, which connects to different communities across Butler County. Voice of America MetroPark received a Wheel the World Destination designation in 2025.