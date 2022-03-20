Hamburger icon
Spring begins today with temps reaching the lower-60s

Flowers are in bloom and Spring is in the air in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM / JOURNAL-NEWS

Flowers are in bloom and Spring is in the air in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM / JOURNAL-NEWS

As Spring begins today, temperature highs in Southwest Ohio will be in the upper-50s to lower-60s. This is still a tad bit above our average temperatures for this time of the year, WCPO reports.

The low on Sunday will be round 42 degrees.

The Spring Equinox officially begins at 11:33 a.m.

The warm pattern continues throughout the week with the region’s next best chance for rain happening on Tuesday and Wednesday, lingering into Thursday.

After that passes, temperatures fall to the low- to mid-50s, close to seasonal.

Across the nation, severe weather this week is expected to impact millions. Rain will fall in Eastern Texas and into Alabama on Monday into Tuesday. There is a threat of high wins and tornados.

The Spring outlook released recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Ohio Valley will see more rain with a minor risk of flooding from April to June. The region is currently in a La Niña weather pattern. NOAA expects La Niña to last longer, possibly into the summer.

