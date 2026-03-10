Sparkles, a crystal candy factory, begins operations in Fairfield

Coming up with the flavors, shapes and sweet tasting decorations atop each piece of the treats is her passion – now her business.

“This is where I take my creativity and mixes and turn it into candy,’’ says the mom of two toddlers.

Each month has a different theme for the limited-edition sweets that are handmade, using an old recipe that she puts her own twist on. Flavors can include anything from cotton candy to pineapple whipples, chocolate crystal bon bons and even blood orange raspberry white chocolate.

“It takes two to three weeks until its crystalized – with a crunchy outer shell and a soft jelly inside. It’s a Japanese style candy call kohatou.”

It all started about three years ago as a hobby. Friends and family members she gifted the candy to, wanted to purchase more, so she started making the treats it in her kitchen.

The demand was too much for her home setting so she began working out of a shared, community cooperative, kitchen in Findlay Market.

Last December she moved into a 1,500-square foot facility on Winton Road, painted the walls pink, moved in her supplies, convection burner plates, and began operations in January.

“I switched my fulltime job to part-time with my part-time business to fulltime,’’ said Walker, who works at Mercy Fairfield Hospital doing ultra sounds.

Walker is usually at her factory from noon to 6 p.m. She does the cooking and creating with assistance from two part-time employees and her husband, Mark.

Most days begin with mixing sugar, water, agar, natural flavoring and food grade coloring/glitter. It is mixed in a large stock pot that is put on an induction stovetop hot plate.

The liquid cooks for about three hours, some is poured into molds or trays, where it sits another four hours before being cut into shapes, textures and decorations.

The candy is then set aside. It takes about two weeks for the candy to get crunchy on the outside.

About 3,000 pieces of candy are produced each month, with plans to slowly increase that.

Her signature candies are pucker and sours including a cocktail favored candy with no alcohol. Orders are taken at the business website: www.discoversparkles.com and featured on Facebook, Instagram, and Instagram and TikTok.

Walker said plans to open a counter and sell products from her factory at 6101 Winton Road.