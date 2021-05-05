Southwest Airlines adds flights from Cincinnati to Florida locations

These new destinations and increased frequencies follow the addition of new nonstop service to Houston (HOU) in November 2020. Southwest will now serve nine nonstop destinations on a year-round or seasonal basis, including Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW), Denver (DEN), Houston (HOU), Orlando (MCO), Phoenix (PHX) and Tampa (TPA).

“We have a wonderful partnership with Southwest and are grateful they continue to both expand destinations and increase flight frequencies from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Southwest’s commitment to CVG is a testimony to the strength and continued vibrancy of our region.”