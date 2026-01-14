Sources: Kayla Harrison had neck surgery, out of title fight

Sources said Harrison, the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion, underwent surgery Tuesday in New York to repair herniated discs in her neck.

Harrison flew to New York last weekend to consult with UFC doctors, who recommended the procedure.

The fight will be rescheduled for a date at least six months from now, according to the source, allowing Harrison time for rehabilitation and a full training camp.

Nunes, a native of Pojuca, Bahia, Brazil, retired following her June 2023 win but said she was drawn back to competition by the prospect of facing Harrison.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist, claimed the UFC bantamweight title in June 2025 by submitting Julianna Pena. Harrison’s MMA record stands at 19-1, her only loss coming by decision to Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL lightweight tournament final. Since joining the UFC in 2025, Harrison has notched three straight victories.

The fight between Harrison and Nunes was a co-main event for UFC 324 with Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.

Before the fight was postponed, Harrison said she hoped to be part of the UFC card scheduled for this summer on the grounds of the White House in front of President Donald Trump, a huge fight fan.

Harrison has said her ultimate goal is being called “the greatest female fighter of all time.”

Harrison attended Middletown City Schools, then moved out of the state to continue her judo training that led to gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.