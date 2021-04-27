Sorg Opera House to feature comedy night as part of robust spring lineup

On April 30 at 6 p.m., many of Middletown’s best-loved musicians will present the “Spring Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza,” a benefit concert for the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group.

The “Spring Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza” will feature a variety of Middletown favorites including Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees, with special guests Ashley Baumgarten, Chuck Evans and Randy Smith as well as Jimmy D. Rogers and I Dig Pig and Sister Salem, featuring James Clark, Ferris Gillespie, and Gabrielle Anais Sears. Tickets are $20 in advance (plus online ticketing fees.)

“I am looking forward to seeing the ‘next generation’ play. Fred Gillespie’s son, Ferris, and Gregg Clark’s son, James, play together in Sister Salem. Tyler House will be running the sound and Rick House is going to sit in with Jimmy Rogers. That alone is very special to see,” said Baumgarten.

OnMay 1, the Sorg will partner with the Swire Inn to present the “1st Annual Logines Kentucky Oaks Celebration.” This ladies-only event will bring awareness to breast and ovarian cancer. Women can celebrate by wearing pink – from hats and gloves, formal or casual, to pearls or heels. General admission tickets are $10 in advance.

Join Art Central Foundation for the “Drag Me to Brunch 2” fundraiser featuring Tyese Rainz, Harlee Rainz, Armani Devine and Nichelle Kartier. The event will be held May 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a boxed brunch from Mockingbird’s Café. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 17 and free for children under 6 with a paid adult.

Rise Up Performing Arts will partner with the Sorg to bring “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” to the stage May 19 throughMay 23. The cost of reserved-seat tickets are $15 in advance. There will be six performances; 7 p.m. performances will be held May 19, 20, 21 & 22, and 2 p.m. matinees will be held May 22 and 23.

The Sorg continues to work with state and local officials regarding safety protocols and social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required. The current maximum capacity has been increased to accommodate about 270 guests.

“We are still operating on social distancing. The computer ticketing program we have does all of that work for us. If you buy two seats together, the seats next to you, behind you, and in front of you are automatically blocked off to help keep you safe,” Griffith said.

Tickets for all shows may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest about all of the shows. Those interested in volunteering at the Sorg, including individuals, students and groups, can send a message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SorgOperaHouse.