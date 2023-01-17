Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester Twp.

A press release from the company said the second location “will soon open” in 2023, but did not provide a specific planned opening date, citing that renovations will begin as soon as permits are approved.

The new location will bear the name Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen and will differ slightly from its Mason counterpart; the West Chester Twp. location will offer more of an “adult bar and event space,” according to the press release. The location, which will open on Civic Center Boulevard, across from Topgolf, will offer room for private parties and corporate reservations.