Snow totals for Butler County and the region: Some have more than 6 inches

The Southwest Ohio region got several inches of snow on Saturday with WCPO reporting the highest at 6.3 inches in Hamilton. In this photo, a snow plow clears Elk Creek Road in Madison Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

32 minutes ago
A snow storm on Saturday brought various accumulation totals for Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties.

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Butler County

  • Beckett Ridge (West Chester Twp.) 6.20 inches as of 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Monroe: 5.8 inches as of 6:31 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Mason: 5 inches as of 5:55 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Fairfield: 6.3 inches as of 10:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Hamilton County

  • Covedale: 5.20 inches as 10:38 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Mack: 5.5 inches as of 7:10 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Madeira: 4.8 inches as of 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Cherry Grove: 4.6 inches as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Sharonville: 4.5 inches as of 6:12 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Fairfax: 4.3 inches as of 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Blue Ash: 4 inches as of 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Harrison: 3.9 inches as of 6:04 p.m. on Saturday.

Warren County

  • Mason: 6.30 inches as of 10:24 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Springboro: 4 inches as of 10:21 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Lebanon: 5.60 inches as of 8:36 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Morrow: 5 inches as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Landen: 4.8 inches as of 5:28 p.m. on Saturday.

Hamilton has been mentioned by a few meteorologists on television as having received the highest amount of snow, with WCPO reporting 6.3 inches on air Sunday morning.

