Snow totals for Butler County and the region: Some have more than 6 inches

A snow storm on Saturday brought various accumulation totals for Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties.
Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Butler County
- Beckett Ridge (West Chester Twp.) 6.20 inches as of 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.
- Monroe: 5.8 inches as of 6:31 p.m. on Saturday.
- Mason: 5 inches as of 5:55 p.m. on Saturday.
- Fairfield: 6.3 inches as of 10:17 p.m. on Saturday.
Hamilton County
- Covedale: 5.20 inches as 10:38 p.m. on Saturday.
- Mack: 5.5 inches as of 7:10 p.m. on Saturday.
- Madeira: 4.8 inches as of 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.
- Cherry Grove: 4.6 inches as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Sharonville: 4.5 inches as of 6:12 p.m. on Saturday.
- Fairfax: 4.3 inches as of 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
- Blue Ash: 4 inches as of 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.
- Harrison: 3.9 inches as of 6:04 p.m. on Saturday.
Warren County
- Mason: 6.30 inches as of 10:24 p.m. on Saturday.
- Springboro: 4 inches as of 10:21 p.m. on Saturday.
- Lebanon: 5.60 inches as of 8:36 p.m. on Saturday.
- Morrow: 5 inches as of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Landen: 4.8 inches as of 5:28 p.m. on Saturday.
Hamilton has been mentioned by a few meteorologists on television as having received the highest amount of snow, with WCPO reporting 6.3 inches on air Sunday morning.
