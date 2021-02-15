Snow day: How to keep your kids safe while playing outside in the winter

Parents should also know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

“Frostbite is characterized by numb fingers, ears and noses, and it can eventually lead to redness and pain,” she said. The skin can sometimes feel hard and look waxy.”

Hypothermia occurs when a person’s body has a dangerous decrease in temperature. It can affect brain and muscle functions and needs immediate medical attention.

If your child is experiencing frostbite or hypothermia, take the following steps immediately to treat the affected areas: