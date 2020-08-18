Slight rain chances this morning, followed by clearer, cooler weather

After some small rain chances to start today, we will see a general pattern of sunny skies and cool nights, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, we will start out with some clouds and a slight chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, the high will be near 81 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures falling to around 56 degrees tonight.
Tomorrow will be clearer and sunny, though again with a high of around 81 degrees and a low of around 55 degrees.
On Thursday, temperatures will start to creep upward, with a high around 84 degrees and a low near 59 degrees.