Silfex to host hiring event Saturday in Springfield

The event will follow another in-person job fair that was hosted at Silfex’s facility in Eaton last month.

It also is part of larger efforts to attract more employees to Silfex as the company has been hosting various hiring events since last year. The manufacturer also returned to doing in-person hiring events last month after putting a hold on that due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before that, the company had hosted several drive-thru job fairs last year and this year as well. There has been consistent open positions at both the Springfield and Eaton locations.

The hiring event in Springfield on Saturday will be looking to fill positions at both facilities. Silfex is looking to hire CNC machinist, maintenance technicians among other positions.

Silfex employs more than 1,000 people at its plants in Springfield and Eaton.

As of late last year there were about 200 people working in Springfield, with plans to double the amount of people at the facility by 2022.