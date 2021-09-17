Silfex to host hiring event Saturday in Springfield

Silfex will be hosting another in-person job fair this Saturday in Springfield as the high-tech manufacturer continues looking to fill open positions at both of its Ohio operations.
The event will take place at Silfex’s Springfield facility at 1000 Titus Road and it will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet recruiters and learn more about job opportunities with Silfex as well as how to apply.
Silfex is also offering on-the-spot job offers with an exclusive $2,000 sign-on bonus to eligible attendees, according to a news release from the high-tech manufacturing firm.
Silfex creates precision components used to make and operate semiconductor tools. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, based in California, and has the world’s largest custom silicon growing operation across both of its locations in Ohio.
It has two facilities in Ohio, one in Springfield and the other in Eaton.
The event will follow another in-person job fair that was hosted at Silfex’s facility in Eaton last month.
It also is part of larger efforts to attract more employees to Silfex as the company has been hosting various hiring events since last year. The manufacturer also returned to doing in-person hiring events last month after putting a hold on that due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before that, the company had hosted several drive-thru job fairs last year and this year as well. There has been consistent open positions at both the Springfield and Eaton locations.
The hiring event in Springfield on Saturday will be looking to fill positions at both facilities. Silfex is looking to hire CNC machinist, maintenance technicians among other positions.
Silfex employs more than 1,000 people at its plants in Springfield and Eaton.
As of late last year there were about 200 people working in Springfield, with plans to double the amount of people at the facility by 2022.