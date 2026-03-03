Signature events, new exhibitions and a kinetic sculpture at Pyramid Hill this spring

Here’s what’s ahead:

Founder’s Weekend: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7-8

Admission is free all weekend in honor of founder Harry T. Wilks. Visitors can explore sculptures, hiking trails and the antiquities collection, along with two new exhibitions in the Gallery Museum. A family clay‑portrait craft will be offered 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 8.

Art & Earth Day: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25 (included with general admission)

The day features activities, demonstrations and education tied to Earth Day, Arbor Day and International Sculpture Day. Guests can view site‑specific works by regional students, learn about native plants with the Miami Hamilton Conservatory and take part in hands‑on crafts and workshops. Food will be available for purchase.

“Founder’s Weekend is one of our annual signature events,” said Delaney French, marketing and sales manager. “We’re offering free admission all weekend, opening two new exhibitions and unveiling a new sculpture.”

New sculpture: A kinetic sculpture by Barton Rubenstein, “Breezing Up,” will be unveiled at 3 p.m. March 8

It is the tallest kinetic work Rubenstein has created.

“He is an internationally known sculptor, and we are incredibly excited to have one of his pieces coming to the park,” French said. “It will be installed near the Overlook Patio and Abracadabra.”

New exhibitions

Both exhibitions open March 7 and run through July.

Michael Dunbar: New Works: Reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 1

Registration is recommended; included with admission. The exhibition features new and previously unseen works by sculptor Michael Dunbar. The reception includes a conversation with the artist, refreshments and small bites.

Robert McCloskey: Season of Wonder: A community reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 15.

Included with admission; registration recommended. The exhibition is part of a partnership with the McCloskey Wonder Works Museum through the Butler County Historical Society and includes illustrations from Time of Wonder (1957), on loan from the May Massee Collection at Emporia State University. It also features Claire Keane’s illustrations from Angela Burke Kunkel’s Make Way and maquettes by sculptor Nancy Schon.

