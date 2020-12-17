SICSA offers 50% off pet adoptions through Saturday

SICSA has announced a new adoption promotion called “Home for the Holidays,” offering 50% off adoption fees for all its adoptable animals through Saturday, Dec. 19.
On social media, SICSA said that all adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. All adoptable animals are listed on SICSA’s website, and should be removed as they are adopted, the organization said.
SICSA said it hoped to send as many pets as possible to their forever homes.
Adopters are still required to fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire on the SICSA website, and adoptions are currently by appointment by calling 937-294-6505, ext. 3.
The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is at 8172 Washington Church Road in Washington Township, Montgomery County.