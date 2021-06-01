Show gratitude to fallen heroes by learning their stories

Today, I hope civilians will familiarize themselves with these stories. History books and old war movies are a start, but now that the country is opening again, consider attending a local observance and hearing the stories from those who served alongside patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice. Walk to smaller cemeteries and local memorials and read the names of individuals who died for a country they loved.

President John F. Kennedy had the right idea when he said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” My hope is that as Americans spend Memorial Day honoring the fallen, they will be inspired by them, and come to love this country and their fellow Americans with as much dedication as the men and women we honor on Memorial Day.

We are granted the opportunity every year on Memorial Day to do as President Kennedy has said. I urge everyone to take this holiday to reflect on the blessings we enjoy as Americans. Thank our nation’s fallen defenders by cherishing your blessings and finding a way to advance the cause of freedom in your community.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, represents Ohio’s 8th Congressional District.