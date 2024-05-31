Shooters Sports Grill in Hamilton announces opening date

The location is in the renovated former Danbarry Theater on Northwest Washington Boulevard, which is still in progress. It features the 15,000-square-foot Shooters Sports Grill, which includes the “jumbotron” 10-foot-by-20-foot screen over a 33-seat bar. In the back, there will be a 6,000-square-foot wedding and live music venue called the Washington Event Center, and though it’s still under construction, a 6,000-square-foot second restaurant space is available for a future tenant.

While the “jumbotron” is the first thing people see when they enter the movie-theater-turned-sports bar, they’ll also see televisions everywhere. Owners Todd and Alison Helton have decorated the walls not just with signed sports memorabilia, but also 40 televisions ― either 75-inch or 85-inch with individual programming ― throughout the 400-plus seat restaurant. They have two dedicated team rooms for those youth sports organizations celebrating big wins, club meetings or for fantasy football leagues needing a space to conduct their annual draft.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

More signed memorabilia will be hung on the walls as more gets collected by the Heltons, but they also have a huge state-of-the-art kitchen, and they will have 48 taps with 24 options.

The restaurant also opens via a garage door out to a spacious 75-seat patio.

Though the second potential restaurant next door is unfinished, Todd Helton said once they see what Shooters, the bar and the event center is operational, “I think somebody’s going to knock on my door and say, ‘I want that space.’ We wanted to concentrate on getting Shooters up and running, and I think once it’s landscaped and finish off the patio area, I think somebody’s going to see it and will want it.”

Shooters will be open every day at 11 a.m. and they’ll close at 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We want to give people a place to go after the football or basketball games,” Todd Helton said. “We’ve struggled ourselves and something happens at school, and we get out at 9:30 p.m. and nobody wants to see you walk through the door at 10 p.m. We want to welcome people after those events.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman