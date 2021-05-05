Sheriff: Hamilton County deputy charged with assault, accused of using excessive force

Johnson has been suspended with pay. He will remain suspended with pay until he is prosecuted, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Johnson works in the Jail Services Division and the incident involved a prisoner in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“It sends a message through the entire institution and the entire Sheriff’s Office as to the direction that we’re going in with this administration,” said McGuffey. “That message is, we will be accountable. We will be transparent to the public. We will act in ways that demand integrity.”

Watch the video of the incident below: