1 missing in Koch Foods fire, 3 others injured

A shelter-in-place order issued during a fire at Koch Foods early Sunday morning has been lifted.
The order was made because of a large fire at at the facility on Commerce Center Drive in Fairfield. It was for anyone within a 2-mile radius.
The Greater Cincinnati Hazmat Unit was on scene at the fire that occurred in Plant B of the Koch Foods complex. It broke out around 1 a.m., and reports indicate heavy smoke was showing and there was a strong odor.
As of 8 a.m., two people were taken to the hospital, one other was injured and one person was unaccounted for, according to Fairfield fire officials on the scene.
