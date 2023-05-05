X

ShareFest collecting donations during Miami University move-out week

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Avery Kreemer
18 minutes ago

Miami University students moving out next week can donate their good-quality and unwanted items to ShareFest, an annual non-profit drive that collects and redistributes household goods left behind.

The donation center will be open May 11-16 at the Chestnut Fields parking lot at 97 W Chestnut St. ShareFest, started in 2005, collects furniture, non-perishable foods, TVs, tools, toiletries and more and allocates them through various organizations.

In years past, the drive has benefitted organizations including Butler County Success, Talawanda Oxford Pantry & Social Services, Open Hands Food Pantry and Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries, which will be the drive’s donation sponsor this year.

For a full list of acceptable donations, visit ShareFest’s Donate page.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

