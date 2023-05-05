ShareFest collecting donations during Miami University move-out week

Miami University students moving out next week can donate their good-quality and unwanted items to ShareFest, an annual non-profit drive that collects and redistributes household goods left behind.
The donation center will be open May 11-16 at the Chestnut Fields parking lot at 97 W Chestnut St. ShareFest, started in 2005, collects furniture, non-perishable foods, TVs, tools, toiletries and more and allocates them through various organizations.
In years past, the drive has benefitted organizations including Butler County Success, Talawanda Oxford Pantry & Social Services, Open Hands Food Pantry and Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries, which will be the drive’s donation sponsor this year.
For a full list of acceptable donations, visit ShareFest’s Donate page.
About the Author