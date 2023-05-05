ShareFest collecting donations during Miami University move-out week

The donation center will be open May 11-16 at the Chestnut Fields parking lot at 97 W Chestnut St. ShareFest, started in 2005, collects furniture, non-perishable foods, TVs, tools, toiletries and more and allocates them through various organizations.

In years past, the drive has benefitted organizations including Butler County Success, Talawanda Oxford Pantry & Social Services, Open Hands Food Pantry and Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries, which will be the drive’s donation sponsor this year.