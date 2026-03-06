Shamrock Skate, bourbon event, Hueston Woods festival and more things to do in Butler County this weekend

🌳MAPLE SYRUP FESTIVAL: Hueston Woods State Park near Oxford, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8. This event will have free syrup-making demonstrations, hikes in the woods, hayrides and food. It’s free to enter and good for all ages. It will also take place again next weekend. Info: huestonwoodslodge.com/about/events-experiences/maple-syrup-festival

🍀SHAMROCK SKATE: Goggin Ice Center in Oxford, 3:15 p.m. Saturday. This is a family friendly themed public skate. Public admission is $9.25 per person. prices vary for students with ID and high schoolers. More online: miamioh.edu/athletics-recreation/goggin-ice-center/community-rental/public-skating.html

🍗BOURBON & BBQ EXPERIENCE: Event Center of Middletown, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Includes a barbecue dinner, bourbon tastings and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person or tables are $500. More online: cityofmiddletown.org/728/Bourbon-BBQ

🧀BIG CHEESE FESTIVAL: Jungle Jim’s International Market’s Oscar Event Center in Fairfield, noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Note: This event may be sold out, check with venue before attending. Hundreds of cheeses, demos, competitions and music. Info: junglejims.com/big-cheese-festival

🎨FOUNDER’S DAY WEEKEND: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; free admission for all ages. Park-wide programming with new exhibitions, kids’ clay crafts, guided museum tours and more. Details: pyramidhill.org

📖STORY TIME: The Studio at 547 Main St. in Hamilton has a “Story Time & Pottery Project” event at 10 a.m. Saturday. The story this Saturday is “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”. Story Time at The Studio happens each Saturday in March. More: facebook.com/events/1948929649345812