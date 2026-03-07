Shamrock Shuffle race, block party set for March 14

Not only does the event celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer, it provides a fun block party for the community and raises dollars for charities, organizers say.

“We encourage people to wear green and if you dress as a leprechaun, I’ll be sure to take a picture with you and you’ll certainly get an extra smile from us,’’ said Isaiah Lumpkins, incoming executive director of the Edge Teen Center.

“Who knows – I might have something (special) on.”

Organized by the teen center for the third year, the race is the group’s largest fundraiser and includes a chance for other non-profits to raise dollars through its Shuffle Gives Back Charity Teams.

Organizations who register with at least 10 participants will receive $10 of each member’s registration fee.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Lumpkins said. “It’s our (opportunity) to engage with our community and have our community engage with us.”

Last year’s race brought in about $50,000 after expenses, said Sara Gabbard, the center’s outgoing executive director.

“All of these funds support our programs for local teens to help them reach their full potential,’’ Gabbard said.

The race begins at 9 a.m. on West Chester Road, near Lakota West High School, with the block party in the library parking lot, opening at 9:30 a.m., running until noon. It features green beer, booths, music, and free food for participants.

Those walkers, strollers, dogs and other participants will begin their journey five minutes after the runners. The Leprechaun Lap Mini Race for the youngest participants – ages 2-10 – kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

The first 2,000 5K finishers will receive a medal. Leprechaun Lap participants each get a pot of chocolate gold.

Non-racers can also join in the fun by registering for the $30 sleep in special which includes breakfast, the block party and race shirt.

Registration fees range from $20 for the Leprechaun Lap Fun Run to $40 for the timed 5K.

Information/registration: www. https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/shamrock or Shamrock Shuffle West Chester on Facebook